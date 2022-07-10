Soweto tavern deaths: 14 shot dead, 9 wounded

It’s understood nine others have been wounded in the mass shooting which took place in the early hours of this morning near the Nomzamo informal settlement.

It’s understood nine others have been wounded in the mass shooting which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning near the Nomzamo informal settlement.

Confirming the incident - Gauteng Police Commissioner, Elias Mawela says the unknown gunmen randomly opened fire at the patrons.

"It happened around 12:30 this morning, unfortunately, 12 died on the scene and another one died on arrival and the 14th one also died after admission," said Mawela.

The shooting comes exactly two weeks after the tragic deaths of 22 people at a tavern in East London.