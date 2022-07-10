Hold Gordhan and De Ruyter accountable for load shedding - SA Union of Students

The union said the impact of the crippling power cuts has been devastating for students and the higher education sector.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to hold Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter accountable for load shedding.

Spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa said students living in marginalised communities have had to bear the brunt of not having electricity for six to eight hours a day.

"This has meant that our students have not been able to study because they do not have sufficient time in the day to study because lights are gone for a better part of the day. But it has also meant that students are not able to charge their devices, but more than that when the electricity goes it impacts on internet connectivity which has made difficult to impossible for many of them to be able to adequately participate in their online assessments".

Dlanjwa said the rolling blackouts will compromise students' academic performance.

"We are therefore calling on the department to engage with all institutions that are across the country to be able to come up with an intervention that will be able to assist these students in the event that they find themselves impacted or impeded from participating in their assessments because the load shedding and the rising cost of fuel".