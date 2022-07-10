Free State police investigating case of decomposing body found in forest

The police's Mmako Mophiring said the body was already in a state of decomposition with the head and torso missing.

QWAQWA - Free State police are trying to piece together the circumstances that lead to the death of a yet-to-be-identified person whose decomposing body was found in a forest in Qwaqwa.

A teenager discovered the body while collecting wood along the Sekoto river last week.

Mophiring said the identity of the victim and other aspects of the matter are yet to be established.

"An inquest has been opened to determine the cause of death. We are still waiting for relatives or family or a next of kin who might report that a person has been missing."