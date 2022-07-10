Police describe harrowing scenes inside Emazulwini tavern in Soweto 12 victims were declared dead on the scene three others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to hospital. Emazulwini tavern

Soweto shooting JOHANNESBURG - Police have described harrowing scenes from inside the Soweto tavern where 15 people were killed by gun-wielding criminals on Sunday morning. 12 victims were declared dead on the scene three others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to hospital. According to Gauteng Police Commissioner, Elias Mawela authorities are still on the scene collecting evidence. Police are at the scene in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where mass shooting took place in the early hours of this morning. 14 people have after unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons inside the Emazulwini tavern. MS. #NomzamoTavern pic.twitter.com/WppiMWrbTp EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2022

At least six forensic pathology vans drove away from the Emazulwini tavern here in Nomzamo Park where relatives had been waiting to see if they would be allowed to see their loved ones for the last time.

Police Commissioner Elias Mawela described harrowing scenes from inside the establishment.

"Everything was mixed up. People lying on the ground some on top of each other, bullet cartridges all over, blood all over it. It was so bad".

VIDEO: A man cleans the back of a van used to transport some of the victims of the #NomzamoTavern shooting. Police have finished processing the scene and must have left the area. MS pic.twitter.com/j0yIcNO8eN EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, EFF supporters clashed with members of the Soweto Parliament after both sides accused each other using the tragedy to campaign.

Despite the commotion police continued to process the scene and warned against any violence.