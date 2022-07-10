Go

Police describe harrowing scenes inside Emazulwini tavern in Soweto

12 victims were declared dead on the scene three others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to hospital.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela has confirmed one more person has succumbed to their injuries following the #NomzamoTavern shooting, bringing the death toll to 15. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela has confirmed one more person has succumbed to their injuries following the #NomzamoTavern shooting, bringing the death toll to 15. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have described harrowing scenes from inside the Soweto tavern where 15 people were killed by gun-wielding criminals on Sunday morning.

According to Gauteng Police Commissioner, Elias Mawela authorities are still on the scene collecting evidence.

At least six forensic pathology vans drove away from the Emazulwini tavern here in Nomzamo Park where relatives had been waiting to see if they would be allowed to see their loved ones for the last time.

Police Commissioner Elias Mawela described harrowing scenes from inside the establishment.

"Everything was mixed up. People lying on the ground some on top of each other, bullet cartridges all over, blood all over it. It was so bad".

Meanwhile, EFF supporters clashed with members of the Soweto Parliament after both sides accused each other using the tragedy to campaign.

Despite the commotion police continued to process the scene and warned against any violence.

