Parliament slams door on DA, ATM over Phala Phala saga

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has slammed the door on two political parties requesting action against President Cyril Ramaphosa concerning the Phala Phala farm saga.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Africa Transformation Movement's (ATM) attempts to have Parliament make a move on the president has hit a dead end.

On Saturday National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejected a plea by DA leader John Steenhuisen to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the allegations.

The DA approached Parliament to establish a committee to investigate the allegations against President Ramaphosa relating to an alleged theft that took place at his farm in Limpopo.

The ATM also requested that a motion to remove the President be granted because of the same issue.

Parliament has made it clear that it will not grant the requests made by the two parties.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mapisa-Nqakula’s rejection of both the party's applications is based on the fact that the ATM’s motion lacks motivation and some of the tasks on the DA’s request will need the involvement of other entities such as law enforcement.

"In terms of rule 129A, the motion must be tabulated in a clearly formulated and substantial charge on the grounds specified in section 89 of the constitution".

Mapisa-Nqakula has given the ATM an opportunity to resubmit its request providing a different set of grounds.