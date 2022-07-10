Lotto results: Saturday, 9 July 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 9 July 2022 are:
Lotto: 06, 24, 29, 35, 41, 44 B: 49
Lotto Plus 1: 03, 11, 21, 30, 39, 45 B: 24
Lotto Plus 2: 13, 21, 31, 32, 39, 46 B: 40
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
