Lotto results: Saturday, 9 July 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 9 July 2022 are:

Lotto: 06, 24, 29, 35, 41, 44 B: 49

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 11, 21, 30, 39, 45 B: 24

Lotto Plus 2: 13, 21, 31, 32, 39, 46 B: 40

