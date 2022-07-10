Emotional scenes in Soweto after shooting at Emazulwini tavern

According to police 12 people were declared dead on the scene after gunmen opened fire on patrons shortly after midnight.

JOHANNESBURG - There were emotional scenes of shock and sorrow as authorities combed through the scene of a Soweto tavern where a mass shooting took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three others are reported to have died in hospital bringing the death toll to 15.

Residents of Nomzamo Park gathered outside the Emazulwini tavern, some still in their night clothes as they rushed to the scene after news of this morning's shooting broke.

They told Eyewitness News they were shocked and expressed concern about the high crime rate in the area.

"Here we live with guns, even in the day there are shootings like this shooting that happened last night - this was not the first time"

Other residents said they heard multiple gunshots and ran to cover in their homes.

Earlier a woman thought to be a relative of one of the victims was whisked away after she broke down into tears while standing near the crime scene.