ANC again using parliament to protect its leader in theft allegations: DA

CAPE TOWN - The DA said Parliament under the ANC has struck again in protecting their leaders in allegations of theft.

Party leader John Steenhuisen believes the National Assembly Speaker’s refusal to establish an ad-hoc committee in terms of rule 253(1)(b) is a deliberate move to shield the President.

He was responding to Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s rejection of his request to probe allegations of an alleged burglary cover-up at President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo two years ago.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser broke the news recently and accused the President of concealing the crime.

Steenhuisen said the National Assembly Speaker’s response to his request shows Parliament under the ANC has learnt nothing from the nine years under former president Jacob Zuma's leadership.

Steenhuisen accused Parliament of doing the same thing when an initial request for an ad hoc committee to investigate Zuma's Nkandla homestead which turned out to be true was turned down.

"The ANC is once again repurposing Parliament as a rug under which it sweeps scandals and corruption out of sight of the public eye".

While the DA said it will now urgently consider its legal options, leaders of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) want action taken against President Ramaphosa.

The party has been given a chance to formulate a new motion with a set of different grounds as motivation.

The DA has meanwhile also expressed that Mapisa-Nqakula's referencing of Section 89 of the Constitution is a shortcut to explaining her decision.