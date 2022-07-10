Tributes continue to pour in for SA media icons - Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge

Both were well known on the radio for many years while Ronge was known for his many newspaper and magazine articles.

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for two icons of South African media that have passed away - broadcasters Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge.

Both were well known on the radio for many years while Ronge was known for his many newspaper and magazine articles. Ronge also entertained audiences with his simulcast Sunday breakfast show on 702 and CapeTalk for many years.

Savage

Kevin Savage was known for his golden voice in a vast career spanning many decades.

He will be remembered for his early career on Capital 604 loved by many in a difficult time for this country. Savage then went on to 5FM and beyond known for his extensive music knowledge and he was a mentor to many young broadcasters.

Ronge

Columnist and broadcaster Barry Ronge was known for his movie reviews, his weekly column in the then Star Tonight – where he had served as editor – and his former Sunday Times column, Spit ‘n Polish.

Ronge, aged 74 was also known for his Sunday breakfast show on 702 and CapeTalk, where the audience enjoyed his take on movies and lifestyle features.

In 2014 he was awarded a special lifetime achievement award by the Sunday Times honouring his contribution to South Africa's cultural life, and in 2015 the Sunday Times announced that the fiction award would be known as the Barry Ronge fiction prize.

Both media personalities have left their marks on the country.

Sad to hear of the passing of these two legends#KevinSavage#BarryRonge

I was always glued to #CapitalRadio listening to Kevin and followed him wherever he went

I consumed everything Barry from his #SpitAndPolish columns to his movie reviews in @SundayTimesZA#LegendsLiveForever pic.twitter.com/neztZxcb7i DeviSankareeGovender (@Devi_HQ) July 10, 2022