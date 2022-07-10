This is the last chance for the party to turn things around: ANC's Nkenke Kekana

ANC communications sub-committee chair Nkenke Kekana was hailing this week’s National Executive Committee meeting for its focus on bread-and-butter issues as well as the real state of the country.

He told Eyewitness News the post-Nasrec NEC has been inward-looking – but has finally come to terms with the urgency of the situation facing South Africa.

A statement regarding the country’s power and energy woes was released following the sitting.

The party wants Eskom to increase maintenance and improve the availability of existing supply.

It also asked its deployed members to facilitate private investment in new generation capacity while also seeking more skilled employees and mentors.

Kekana also addressed the recent confrontation members of the public have had with ANC deployees.

Two stunning videos - one featuring Police Minister Bheki Cele and Ian Cameroon, and the other Public Enterprises’ Pravin Gordhan and students at Wits University – are telling of the growing tensions between the ordinary citizens and government.

The two have gone on to try and explain their outbursts with Gordhan penning several statements on any negative coverage about him this week.

For Nkenke Kekana, these are signs of rising frustrations that demand a different approach from government.

"We need to get out of our chauffer-driven cars and just get on the road. Let's look at the potholes, let's fix the potholes. Let's ensure that we are on the ground understanding what are the frustrations of the people in Soweto and elsewhere".

He said the NEC is now truly grasping the perilous state of affairs.

Has urged the government to do better even when it comes to taking the nation into its confidence.

"Because the frustrations are there, and you need to understand that there are frustrations and we are not communicating much more with our people about what is going on."

ANC NEC leaders will be going on a retreat this coming weekend where the manner in which their deployees respond to citizens is likely to come up.