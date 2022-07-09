[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option

Paula Luckhoff | As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish...

Cats are notorious for being fussy eaters that refuse to touch any alternative to their favourite foods.

It seems penguins share the same trait when it comes to a change in their diet.

As people feel the pressure of inflation-boosting uncertainty around the world, a Japanese aquarium tried to cut costs by changing the fish fed to its resident penguins.

But they turned up their beaks when the horse mackerel they enjoy was substituted with less costly, common mackerel.

It's not only the penguins being picky -

in the video below the aquarium's otters can be seen sniffing the budget fish option before scampering away.

Raising the admission fee to increase revenue is not an option, says Hakone-en Aquarium Chief Daiki Shimamoto.

They are now trying to feed their fussy penguins a mix of mackerel.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option