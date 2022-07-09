Stage 2 and 3 load shedding this weekend, but things may change - Eskom

Since Thursday, seven units have returned to service, suggesting less harsh power cuts this weekend.

Embattled power utility Eskom says while some generation units are on planned maintenance, it has about 3,000 megawatts of power to keep the lights on.

For weeks the country has been plunged into darkness because of rolling power cuts, with Eskom most recently implementing stage 6 load shedding - last experienced in 2019.

However, since Thursday, seven units have returned to service, suggesting less harsh power cuts this weekend - with Eskom announcing that Stage 2 and 3 load shedding will be in place at different times between Saturday and Sunday.

However, the power utility announced has cautioned that changes to the stages of load shedding may need to be implemented depending on the performance of the generation units.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they will be keeping an eye on the power grid and any changes will be announced.

"Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, and continue to communicate any changes as may be necessary," said Mantshantsha.

The power utility has indicated that nine generation units are anticipated to return to service in the coming days, increasing generation capacity.