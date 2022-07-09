SASBO to Standard Bank: Reverse your mandatory vaccination policy or court it is

The union says it has spoken to the bank to allow unvaccinated staff to return to work, but the union's efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

Finance union, SASBO has warned Standard Bank to reinstate about 40 employees who have been dismissed for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, or face court action.

According to the trade union, Standard Bank introduced the mandatory vaccination policy - which stipulates that all staff must be vaccinated by the 4th of April this year, or they will face dismissal.

It's almost three months since that deadline and unvaccinated workers are being shown the door, while others are currently on special leave pending incapacity hearings. Some of these workers have been working at the institution for more than 40 years, according to the union, and the dismissal is unfair.

The main demands by Sasbo are that the bank must relook its mandatory vaccination policy, and stop its incapacity hearings. However, the bank stands by its policy and procedures.

"We’ve met with senior leadership, and the CEO of Standard Bank to voice such before the COVID protocols were relaxed. We want to say we do not believe that their policies and the stance they are taking is correct," said Joe Kokela, SASBO General Secretary.

Standard Bank has declined to comment on the matter.