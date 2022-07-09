Go

PowerBall Results: Friday, 8 July 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 08 July 2022:

PowerBall: 04, 09, 19, 21, 37 PB: 15
PowerBall Plus: 05, 19, 28, 39, 49 PB: 14

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA