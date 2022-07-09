Pholosong Regional Hospital's operations disrupted due to water shortages

The health facility in Ekurhuleni has been forced to cancel all scheduled operations as the taps in operating theatres and its processing department have run dry.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said many services at the Pholosong Regional Hospital have been disrupted due to water shortages. The water problems began on Thursday.

The health facility in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, has been forced to cancel all scheduled operations, as the taps in operating theatres and its processing department, have run dry.

The department's Motalatale Modiba said the shortage is as a result of technical problems within the rand water system.

“Therefore we want to plead with our patients to bear with us. The hospital there is working with nearby hospitals to assist with patient care, including the daily stabilisation of surgical packs for surgical procedures, including emergency operations.’’