Khaya Magadla’s family thanks Dlamini community for their support

Friends and family gathered for a memorial at the park where the six-year-old fell into an uncovered manhole while playing with friends last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Khayalethu Magadla's family has thanked the community of Dlamini, in Soweto - for rallying behind them during their time of need.

Local businesses and residents pulled together to organise a memorial service for the little boy, which was held on Friday at the very park - just a stone's throw away from his home where Khaya fell into a manhole while playing with friends last month.

His disappearance prompted a desperate search by residents, emergency personnel and engineers who used hi-tech devices to assist in the search through the complex wastewater systems.

The child's body was found last Saturday at the wastewater treatment plant near the Eldorado Park Cemetery.

The boy's father Kholekile Magadla thanked the community for their great support. “I am strong because of your prayers; I stand here happy and proud that the community covered me in a blanket of support.’’

Meanwhile, leader of community group, Soweto Parliament - Nhlanhla 'Lux' Mohlauli said the city should have done more to support the family.

“It’s an anniversary of looting now it’s July unrest, we come from a hard time of COVID and lockdowns. People, naturally without these problems, are without resources so what worse when your child dies and the community loses a six-year-old because of the negligence of the city.’’

Magadla's funeral will be held at the family homestead in Bityi, near Qunu in the Eastern Cape next Saturday.