Durban residents urged to brace themselves for more water interruptions

This is due to a leak on a high-pressure pipe which directs large volumes of water to the Durban Heights water treatment plant for treatment.

JOHANNESBURG - EThekwini residents who've been experiencing water supply issues following devastating floods have been urged to brace for more interruptions.

The municipality said Umgeni water has been carrying out maintenance work at the Durban Heights water treatment plant. This is due to a leak on a high-pressure pipe which directs large volumes of water to the plant for treatment.

Places that will be affected by the interruptions include Umlazi, Chatsworth, Northdene and surrounding areas.