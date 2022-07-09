Go

Durban residents urged to brace themselves for more water interruptions

This is due to a leak on a high-pressure pipe which directs large volumes of water to the Durban Heights water treatment plant for treatment.

FILE: Places that will be affected by the interruptions include Umlazi, Chatsworth and surrounding areas. Picture: 123rf.com
FILE: Places that will be affected by the interruptions include Umlazi, Chatsworth and surrounding areas. Picture: 123rf.com
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - EThekwini residents who've been experiencing water supply issues following devastating floods have been urged to brace for more interruptions.

The municipality said Umgeni water has been carrying out maintenance work at the Durban Heights water treatment plant. This is due to a leak on a high-pressure pipe which directs large volumes of water to the plant for treatment.

Places that will be affected by the interruptions include Umlazi, Chatsworth, Northdene and surrounding areas.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the challenge is beyond their control.

“We would like to stress that this is a situation that is beyond the city’s control, but it is as a result of the challenge that Umgeni water is facing in this regard.’’

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA