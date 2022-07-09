Durban residents urged to brace themselves for more water interruptions
This is due to a leak on a high-pressure pipe which directs large volumes of water to the Durban Heights water treatment plant for treatment.
JOHANNESBURG - EThekwini residents who've been experiencing water supply issues following devastating floods have been urged to brace for more interruptions.
The municipality said Umgeni water has been carrying out maintenance work at the Durban Heights water treatment plant. This is due to a leak on a high-pressure pipe which directs large volumes of water to the plant for treatment.
Places that will be affected by the interruptions include Umlazi, Chatsworth, Northdene and surrounding areas.
STATEMENT: Leak identified in Nagle Dam-Durban Heights Water Treatment Works Aqueduct 3 and repair work begins. pic.twitter.com/Sg4S6mkJvxUmgeni Water (@UmgeniWater) July 8, 2022
Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the challenge is beyond their control.
“We would like to stress that this is a situation that is beyond the city’s control, but it is as a result of the challenge that Umgeni water is facing in this regard.’’