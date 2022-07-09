Date-rape drugs wreck German chancellor's summer bash

At least nine women were given the date-rape drug at an invite-only event attended by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and MPs, his Social Democratic Party (SDP) said Saturday.

"There's quite a lot of emotion," a spokesperson for the SDP's parliamentary group told AFP, confirming a report in the Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel. "I advise all those concerned to file a complaint," added the group's Katja Mast on Twitter.

The spokesperson did not rule out further cases adding to the nine already declared.

The SDP sent out an email to all those invited to the party on Wednesday night condemning a "monstruous act which we immediately declared to parliamentary police".

The police would not comment when contacted by AFP.

About 1,000 people joined the chancellor and MPs at the SPD's traditional summer bash ahead of the parliamentary recess. "It was an internal event. You could only get in with an invitation," said the spokesperson.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty, the police are investigating."

Date-rape drugs are usually used to spike drinks or food and can leave victims confused and unable to defend themselves against assault.

For 2021, Berlin police reported 22 cases involving date-rape drugs, according to the Berliner Zeitung daily.

The true number is likely to be far higher with victims often unable to recall exactly what happened or ashamed to make a complaint. Also, with the Covid-19 pandemic, discotheques, nightclubs and party venues were closed for much of last year in the German capital.