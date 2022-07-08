Workers impacted by July riots pin hopes on govt to avoid further unrest

Many workers in Umkomaas said that they did not believe that they would survive if the country was to experience widescale rioting and looting again.

UMKOMAAS - Workers impacted by last year’s civil unrest are pinning their hopes that the security cluster will on Friday announce clear plans to thwart any attempts of widescale civil disobedience.

The looting that occurred between 9 and 18 July last year claimed more than 350 lives, and caused damage to public and private infrastructure amounting billions of rands.

Thousands of jobs were lost and, unfortunately, many business owners say the road to full recovery is still far ahead.

Many workers in Umkomaas said that they were anxious about their futures.

Umkomaas, like many small towns in KwaZulu-Natal, largely depends on local small businesses to keep the economy going.

Unfortunately, most businesses in the town could not retain their staff members after their premises were ransacked and then set alight.

Lungile Ngcobo, who works for a local furniture shop, said that she was one of those affected.

"I was at home for four months without an income. The looting had a devastating impact on my life. I struggled to take care of my children and I had to take care of my sisters, who also had their own problems," Ngcobo said.

Ngcobo, like many workers in Umkomaas said that she did not believe that they would survive if the country was to experience widescale rioting and looting again.