Police arrest West Coast woman for allegedly defrauding employer of R2.5m

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police have arrested a woman in the west coast community of Laaiplek for fraud, money laundering, theft, forgery and uttering to the value of R2.5 million.

The 59-year-old woman was employed as a bookkeeper at a local shipping company.

According to police, between January 2016 and June 2019, the suspect fraudulently transferred money from the complainant's business account into her personal and business bank accounts - as well as into the accounts of a number of her family members.

The woman also allegedly used the company's credit cards to cover personal costs, including, but not limited to overseas trips.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said the suspect was due to appear in court on Monday.

“An external auditor whose services were requested by the owner of the shipping company to obtain a tax clearance certificate found fraudulent activities on the company’s accounts.

"Further auditing of the company’s books proved [them] to be riddled with irregularities, which led the owner to open a criminal case,” he said.