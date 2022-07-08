Umkomaas business owners say it's a long road to recovery after July unrest

Selvin Pillay, one of several business owners in Umkomaas, was visibly emotional as he detailed how 25 years of hard work building his furniture shop had gone up in smoke.

UMKOMAAS - It’s been a year since the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma for defying a Constitutional Court order sparked unprecedented unrest in post-1994 South Africa.



Violent looting and violence that claimed over 350 lives nationally occurred from 9 to 18 July last year.

During this period, crowds ransacked several businesses and public infrastructure, mainly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, causing damage amounting to billions of rands.

The business sector in eThekwini, the epicentre of the violence, is estimated to have lost over R70 billion in a matter of a week and a few days.

Some businesses there said that there was still a long road ahead before they get to pre-unrest levels.

When Eyewitness News visited Umkomaas, south of eThekwini, last year following the devastating looting, remnants of the unrest could be seen.

Selvin Pillay and his wife had owned Annie’s Furnishers in Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal for 25 years. It looted and completely destroyed during the deadly riots. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Smoke could be observed coming out of buildings that had been set alight, walls defaced with graffiti could be seen in almost every street of the town’s business centre and tarred roads were stained with black marks from burnt tyres and debris.

"It was unexpected. The civil unrest has caused so much instability. Our staff have jobs and security."

The Pillays have managed to rebuild their store but said that they were still on the road to recovery.

Sugen Pillay of Annie’s furnishers. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Store manager, Sugen Pillay: "Because of the economy being the way it is at the moment, we haven't recovered, we're trying our best and trying to stay positive but we're still trying to get there."

The Pillays, like many small business owners in Umkomaas, are hoping that the police and other law enforcement agencies have improved their ability to respond to widescale criminality following last year’s losses.