Students anxious about impact of taxi fare hikes

Commuters have been subjected to taxi fare increases since the beginning of the month – with operators saying the steep price of petrol informed the decision.

PRETORIA - Students in Mabopane and surrounding areas - near Pretoria – who rely on public transport to get to their institutions of learning said they were already spending over R1,000 monthly on transport.

The recent petrol price hike, they added, would negatively affect them.

Commuters have been subjected to taxi fare increases since the beginning of the month – with operators saying the steep price of petrol informed the decision.

A 22-year-old travel and tourism student Kearabilwe Motsepe from Ga-Rankuwa said with the erratic payment of the National Student FinancialAid Scheme (NSFAS) funding – they sometimes have to pick between getting to school and a meal.

"R250 a week and I have to come to school every single day, I don't have to miss my classes otherwise I will fail, so it's affecting us a lot."

Her college mate Thamsanqa Tomose said government financial support to struggling students should be adjusted to match the rising cost of living.

"With these prices rising I think our president should make a plan and maybe if NSFAS could rise with the prices as well so that we can be accommodated as students."

From Wednesday, the price of petrol 93 octane rose by R2.37 per litre, while 95 octane increased by R2.57 per litre.

This means motorists will have to fork out more than R25 per litre.

The price of diesel also went up by between R2.30 and R2.31 per litre.

The petrol price increase has also stoked the ire of the trucking industry - among other quarters of the economy.

Trucks were used to blockade several roads leading into the Mbombela CBD to protest the fuel hikes on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga police have since arrested eight people following disruptions to traffic on the N4 in Mbombela.