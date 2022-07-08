Singing a different tune: Idols SA season 18 is back Close to 9 000 hopefuls auditioned for this year's instalment of the popular singing competition show. Somizi Mhlongo

Thembi Seete

Idols SA season 18

JR Bogopa The wait is almost over as Idols SA season 18 returns on 17 July with a new judging panel, promising to be the most exciting season yet. "Singing a Different Tune" is this season's theme, which will see rapper-producer, JR Bogopa and Boom Shaka alum Thembi Seete join Somizi Mhlongo as he returns to this season's judging panel after 'taking time off the show' last year. The wait is almost over! #IdolsSA season 18 is coming in HOT! A new judging panel will be rocking with us from the 17th of July on @MzansiMagic Ch 161 at 17:30. Dont miss out! pic.twitter.com/3lmW9l5jfl Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) July 4, 2022

Close to 9 000 hopefuls auditioned for this year's instalment of the popular singing competition show.

"As much as it is about the music, it is also about the people: we are proud to unearth new and emerging talent, and our viewers form emotional connections with the singers as we follow along their journey from audition stage to making a career from their passion,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net. She added that they are excited to see 'who season 18 brings us.'

Last year, Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman was crowned the winner of Idols SA season 17, becoming an instant millionaire and scoring a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records.