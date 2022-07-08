It’s too soon to dismiss likelihood of unrest in SA: Security expert

Residents and motorists have seen a massive hike in food and fuel prices in recent months, with some hoping for a reprieve from the government.

JOHANNESBURG - Security experts believe it's too soon to dismiss threats of more wide-scale unrest.

This comes amid calls for a national shutdown by disgruntled South Africans over the high cost of living.

The taxi and truck industries caused some disruptions on major routes in parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal this week - where eight people were arrested for public violence.

Threats of another revolt have come to light, a year since the 2021 July unrest.

Runaway inflation, high food prices, rising fuel costs and higher interest rates have left South Africans frustrated and worried about the future.

Some despondent residents have turned to threats of a national shutdown, accusing the government of a failure to respond to the pressures they face.

But how likely is it that the country will see another event as catastrophic as last year's week-long unrest?

Security expert at the Institute for Security Studies Johan Burger said the government's perceived silence has only made matters worse.

"We should be worried about this. The conditions that exist in the country, the concerns, the tensions, living costs in general but also political tensions and issues surrounding employment, poverty and rising costs all across the board and, of course, service delivery. One gets the sense that we are in serious trouble."

Despite the caution, Burger believes the country's intelligence and security forces are better equipped to deal with protest action - citing some improvements in public order policing.

He adds the recommendations made in the expert panel report on the July unrest must be implemented speedily to ensure better responses in the future.