Security cluster to update nation on efforts since July unrest

After the events that mainly affected KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng - costing the economy over R70 billion – President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed an expert panel to review the country’s response and weaknesses in responding to the crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa marks a year since the historic deadly civil unrest in July last year – the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster had committed to updating the public on its efforts since then.

After the events that mainly affected KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng - costing the economy over R70 billion – President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed an expert panel to review the country’s response and weaknesses in responding to the crisis.

On Friday morning, the cluster will detail how it has implemented some of the panel's recommendations and findings that were meant to prevent similar events in the future.

Despite being confident that the masterminds of the July unrest would be arrested earlier, the government is still yet to catch the brains behind the anarchy.

The National Security Council met on 14 July 2021 to make decisions on how to quell the unrest.

They included rounding up, arresting, charging and prosecuting the instigators of the violence.

Now the same security cluster that failed to detect and act on the threats last year said it would provide progress on the implementation of the recommendations of the expert panel on the unrest.

Among these was for the government to ensure that the national intelligence estimate was developed for this year and going forward to inform planning across all government departments - and that there was accountability by the various entities for their role in averting threats to national security.

However, there has been no such accountability to date though.

The report also said that the cabinet must take overall responsibility for the July events and drive a national response plan that demonstrates a willingness to be held to account, with regular feedback on what was happening to bring instigators to book.