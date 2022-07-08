'SA going back and not forward': Emotional scars linger a year after July unrest

Many businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were looted, resulting in jobs being lost and the country’s struggling economy facing another blow.

ESTCOURT - The destruction of property during the July unrest last year has left emotional scars on those who were affected.

“My brother is owning one of the shops which were looted. South Africa is going back and not forward. People are laughing at us. This is wrong, what you have done during the time. We said we are looting because someone must not be arrested," said one of the many affected by the looting last year.

He is not satisfied with what happened in the country, particularly the looting of infrastructure.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said that people should have not destroyed the country and this should never happen again.

"If he is arrested let him be arrested, it is not a problem. We must never ever again loot shops and think we are doing justice to ourselves. It is really an injustice to loot those shops because our brothers and sisters are working there,” he said.

He said that the law should be respected and allowed to take its course.

