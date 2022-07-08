Power cuts to continue into the weekend - Eskom

For now, the ailing power utility said that it had no choice but to continue with stage four.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that power cuts would continue this weekend, but it would be at lower stages.

For now, the ailing power utility said that it had no choice but to continue with stage four.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that six generating plant units that needed urgent repairs during the recent wildcat strike were now offline for repairs.

"Since the last communication, seven units have returned to service. In addition, 600 megawatts capacity from Mozambique was returned to service boosting generating capacity."

He added that they would let us know if the grid suddenly changed.

"Emergency generation reserves, which have been extensively utilised to limit the stage of load shedding over the past two weeks have been adequately replenished and will continue to be used to limit the stage of load shedding," he said.