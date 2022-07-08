Montjane, Ramphadi suffer first-round defeat at Wimbledon

Kgothatso Montjane will be in doubles action on Friday alongside her British partner Lucy Shuker. The pair will open their doubles campaign against American Dana Mathewson and Yui Kamiji.

JOHANNESBURG - Wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane suffered a first-round defeat at the hands of world No. 2 Yui Kamiji at Wimbledon on Thursday.

The South African went down to the second-seeded Japanese 6-3, 6-3 at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The World No.4 will be in doubles action on Friday alongside her British partner Lucy Shuker. The pair will open their doubles campaign against American Dana Mathewson and Yui Kamiji.