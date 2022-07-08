Go

Montjane, Ramphadi suffer first-round defeat at Wimbledon

Kgothatso Montjane will be in doubles action on Friday alongside her British partner Lucy Shuker. The pair will open their doubles campaign against American Dana Mathewson and Yui Kamiji.

JOHANNESBURG - Wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane suffered a first-round defeat at the hands of world No. 2 Yui Kamiji at Wimbledon on Thursday.

The South African went down to the second-seeded Japanese 6-3, 6-3 at the grass-court Grand Slam.

In the quads event, Donald Ramphadi also made a first-round exit in the singles event at Wimbledon.

Ramphadi who made his Wimbledon debut fell in straight sets to former American world No. 1 David Wagner.

The 48-year-old Wagner raced to a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 win in one hour and 3 minutes.

Ramphadi will join forces with Japanese Koji Sugeno in the doubles event where they face second seeds Wagner and Andy Lapthorne in their opening match.

