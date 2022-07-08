Family, friends, community remember Khaya Magadla (6)

The child’s body was found last Saturday at the waste water treatment plant near the Eldorado Park Cemetry following an extensive search through the sewer pipeline nearly three weeks after the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service for six-year-old Khaya Magadla was held in Dlamini, in Soweto on Friday.

It took place at the very park - just a stone's throw away from his home - where he fell into a manhole while playing with friends last month.

Surrounded by family, friends and community members, Magadla’s parents and grandparents took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the manhole that led to his demise.



The ceremony saw the release of 20 white doves at the end.