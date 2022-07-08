Malesela Teffo due back in court for recusal application

Teffo is facing charges of common assault and trespassing.

JOHANNESBURG - The controversial lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial Malesela Teffo is due back in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday for a recusal application.

In full view of the media, the lawyer was arrested by the police’s Tactical Response Team in April after he had just finished arguing on behalf of his clients.

Teffo is facing trespassing charges for entering police offices in Pretoria after he was forbidden by a court.

He failed to appear in court in February leading to his arrest for contempt of court.

But before his matter can be heard, Teffo wants the presiding magistrate Bramdaw to recuse himself.

He said he had approached the Magistrates Commission with a complaint against Bramdaw, and he would not proceed with the matter until that complaint has been addressed.

Once the recusal application has been heard, the matter will be referred to the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for trial.