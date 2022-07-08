Khayalethu Magadla remembered as a jolly child by classmates, teachers

The children held onto placards with messages remembering their peer at the memorial service which was held earlier on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Khayalethu Magadla’s teachers and classmates at Emadlelweni Primary School have remembered him as a jolly child who was helpful and loved performing.

The children held onto placards with messages remembering their peer at the memorial service that was held earlier on Friday.

They gathered at the Dlamini Eco Park where the little boy was last seen alive.

Magadla will be laid to rest next Saturday in Bityi, in the Eastern Cape.

His body was retrieved from the waste water treatment plant at the Eldorado Park Cemetery following a 20-day search along the sewer pipeline.

Magadla’s classmates rendered a nursery rhyme, which they say was his favourite.

The six-year-old will be remembered by neighbours, his teachers and his peers as a pleasant child who’s death should not be in vain.

Speaking on behalf of the children of Dlamini in Soweto, Miss Pre-Teen Universe finalist Zenande Mbebe blamed vandalism and the lack of resources for Magadla’s premature death.

“The thieves who stole the manhole cover, stole and robbed Khayalethu of his life, no suitable resources were provided for Khaya and his friends. They made their own improvisation, which unfortunately led to his death.”

Demonstrating the magnitude of the loss, MC Thabang Moloi called out all the names of Magadla’s classmates and when the little boy’s name was called for a final time - “Khayalethu Magadla” - it was met with a deafening silence.