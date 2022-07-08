Like mother like daughter: Kairo Forbes launches jewellery line

Her 7th birthday is not the only reason she is celebrating as she is also launching her new #OutOfThisWorld kids jewellery line through Era By DJ Zinhle.

There is no doubt that Kairo Forbes is following in her mother DJ Zinhle's business footsteps.

Her seventh birthday was not the only reason for Friday's celebrations, but also the launch of her new jewellery line - Era X Kairo – Out of This World, through her mom's accessory brand, Era By DJ Zinhle.

Teasing the line earlier in the week, the seven-year-old - who has also hit one million followers on Instagram promised "to take buyers on an astronomical adventure that will take them ‘Out of this World’".

In her Instagram post, DJ Zinhle, full name Ntombezinhle Jiyane wrote: "Kairo launches her jewellery range today with @erabydjzinhle, I am so proud of the work that Kairo and @moozlie did on this project, well done! Little girls are gonna love this."

She also shared a heartfelt birthday message to her daughter, saying she's always emotional on Kairo's birthday. "God has blessed us so much. Kairo is a kind, thoughtful & loving girl. I am proud to be her mommy. I am so GRATEFUL!” the mother of two wrote.

This is not the first mother-and-daughter collaboration as two years ago they launched the Kairo sunglasses range, also under DJ Zinhle's jewellery brand. The collection was made to protect little ones' eyes against the harmful effects of blue light emitted by cell phones, computers, TVs and other technology.