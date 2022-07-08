July unrest: One year later
A year after the July unrest in 2021 rocked South Africa, Eyewitness News digs looks back at its coverage of the riots and looting that unfolded in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal.
• KZN govt hopes to unite communities after July 2021 unrest
• Expert panel finds significant failures from govt during July unrest
• Cosatu wants R350 social grant made permanent and increased to R624
• 'It was peer pressure': July looters remorseful as daily life gets tougher
• July riots were planned at a very high political level, SAHRC told
• Sasria pays out over R12 billion in claims following July unrest
• SAHRC expected to conclude public hearings into 2021 July unrest
• Concerns raised as chemicals from torched Durban plant threaten health, wildlife
• Vandlism, looting of schools in Gauteng, KZN had devastating effect - Motshekga
• Gauteng lost an estimated R3.5bn & 14,500 jobs due to riots - Makhura
• Riots, theft, & those hit hardest: '14 years of everything gone down in ashes'
VIDEO: FROM THE ARCHIVES: If you want to loot, you don't have to burn it - KZN owner's shop left in ashes
• Police budget cuts root cause of slow response to KZN, Gauteng riots – MPs
• Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting
• Ngizwe Mchunu hands himself over to police for allegedly inciting violence
• Kodwa: We had intelligence of plot for domestic instability before Zuma's arrest
• Volunteers offer services as mop-up operations begin after riots, looting
• ‘No grievance, political cause can justify violence’: Ramaphosa on riots
• GALLERY: Water cannons, rubber bullets & arrests: Riots hit Hillbrow