July unrest: One year later

A year after the July unrest in 2021 rocked South Africa, Eyewitness News digs looks back at its coverage of the riots and looting that unfolded in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal.

SANDF and SAPS members question suspected looters in Alexandra on 13 July 2021. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
KZN govt hopes to unite communities after July 2021 unrest
Expert panel finds significant failures from govt during July unrest
Cosatu wants R350 social grant made permanent and increased to R624
'It was peer pressure': July looters remorseful as daily life gets tougher
July riots were planned at a very high political level, SAHRC told
Sasria pays out over R12 billion in claims following July unrest
• SAHRC expected to conclude public hearings into 2021 July unrest

• Concerns raised as chemicals from torched Durban plant threaten health, wildlife
• Vandlism, looting of schools in Gauteng, KZN had devastating effect - Motshekga
• Gauteng lost an estimated R3.5bn & 14,500 jobs due to riots - Makhura
• Riots, theft, & those hit hardest: '14 years of everything gone down in ashes'

VIDEO: FROM THE ARCHIVES: If you want to loot, you don't have to burn it - KZN owner's shop left in ashes

• Police budget cuts root cause of slow response to KZN, Gauteng riots – MPs
• Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting
• Ngizwe Mchunu hands himself over to police for allegedly inciting violence
• Kodwa: We had intelligence of plot for domestic instability before Zuma's arrest
• Volunteers offer services as mop-up operations begin after riots, looting
• ‘No grievance, political cause can justify violence’: Ramaphosa on riots
• GALLERY: Water cannons, rubber bullets & arrests: Riots hit Hillbrow

