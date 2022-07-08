Food on the table or a ride home? Spiking taxi fares leave commuters scrambling

Taxi fare increases have already been introduced in Tshwane, where commuters say this month's hikes are adding to their already difficult financial situations.

MABOPANE - The National Taxi Alliance on Friday said operators still recovering from the impact the COVID-19 lockdown were now under immense pressure from record high fuel prices.

Taxi fare increases have already been introduced in Tshwane, where commuters say this month's hikes were adding to their already difficult financial situations.

Commuters around Mabopane and surrounding areas will from Friday fork out an extra R2.00 to R5.00 and many say they simply cannot afford it.

Those waiting to catch a taxi near a shopping complex in Mabopane say with this month’s taxi fare increases, they felt they were being hit from all sides.

“It means we’ll just be working to finance our transport; you won’t be able to buy food, because that’s also expensive. So, this increase is not good, they must consider us,” one commuter said.

“The petrol is going up, food, clothes and if you look around so many people are unemployed,” another said.

But the National Taxi Alliance’s Theo Malele said as theirs is a community based business, they did consider the impact of the fare increases on consumers but with the latest fuel price hikes tipping the price of petrol over the R25 per litre mark, they were making massive losses.

“With fuel, we were beginning to lose R6,000 a month per vehicle and with diesel we were losing around R3,000 per vehicle per month.”

Malele has called on government to intervene by subsidising public transport commuters, he said with inflation set to surge, the industry could not rule out future price increases.