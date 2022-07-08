Bellville south community living in fear as crime escalates

Parts of Bellville south are becoming a hotspot for criminals and the community is urging provincial and national government to intervene urgently.

Community members said that they constantly lived in fear due to an increase in crime.

Natano Hine is one of many residents who say enough is enough.

Living opposite a high school in Bellville, he says it's become a hotspot for gangsters to commit crimes.

Hine said that robberies and shootings had increased in the past six months.

"The biggest thing at the moment is armed robbery. Most of our school children, which is right across the road, they get robbed 24/7," Hines said.

He said that despite living less than 900 meters from a police station, officers were nowhere to be seen.

"We had a girl who’s phone got robbed… as a community, we chased the guy down because we saw him and caught him. There was nothing done by the police," Hines explained.

Hine fears that more people will become victims of crime.

But he said that he would continue to shine a spotlight on the issue to keep his community safe.

Police are urging residents to report any concerns around policing in the area, while the Western Cape Government said that it was aware of increasing crime trends in the suburb.