Banyana book Women's Afcon quarters spot with Burundi victory

The South African side booked their spot in the quarterfinals with a game to spare in the group stages.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana qualified for the quarterfinals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-1 victory over Burundi on Thursday.

Banyana took the lead in the 20th minute through Thembi Kgatlana.

Burundi equalised in the 30th Aniella Awimana as the South Africans seemed to ease off the pressure a bit.

Parity, though, was short-lived as South Africa took the lead again in the 32nd minute as Amogelang Motau scored to make it 2-1.

Banyana made it 3-1 in the 53rd minute after Thembi Kgatlana was brought down in the penalty area. Linda Motlhalo converted the spot kick.

South Africa faces Botswana on Sunday in their final Group C match.