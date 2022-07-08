As gang violence escalates, Bellville south residents hope for govt intervention

Community members said that gang shootings on weekends had increased, with no police vans in sight.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of Bellville south are afraid that gangsters will soon take over their neighbourhood if there's no intervention from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

In 2017, the Bellville South Police Station was one of the police stations in the country where guns and ammunition went missing.

Community members in the area believe these guns are allegedly being used by criminals.

The residents reached out to Eyewitness News to tell their story, hoping that national government would intervene.

"A few months back we had a group of gangs murdering a person. This person lives across the road from me. We have gangs shooting on each other," said resident Natano Hines.

"We had someone that was hit with an axe… we had someone who was hit with the back of a shotgun," he continued.

He has accused police of not doing anything, but SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has refuted these claims, urging community members to contact their local police commander to air their grievances.