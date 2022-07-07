WHO concerned about monkeypox cases recorded in countries with no prior history

African countries which have not previously had any human monkeypox cases – such as Ghana, Morocco and South Africa – also recorded cases.

CAPE TOWN - World Health Organization (WHO) experts said they were concerned that monkeypox cases are being recorded in countries not previously affected by the viral disease.

WHO provided an update on Wednesday and said Europe was the epicentre of the outbreak and accounts for 80% of the global disease caseload.

WHO director-general, Doctor Tedros Ghebreyesus, said more than 6,000 monkeypox cases, in 58 countries, had so far been recorded worldwide.

“There still remains a challenge and it’s highly probable that there are a significant number of cases not being picked up. In Africa, cases are appearing in countries not previously affected and record numbers are being reported in places which have previous experience with monkeypox."

Ghebreyesus said the global health body's experts were tracking the course of the outbreak closely.

“I plan to reconvene the emergency committee, so they are updated on the current epidemiology and evolution of the outbreak and implementation of counter measures. I’ll bring them together during the week of 18 July or sooner, if needed.”