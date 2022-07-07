WCED putting measures in place to mitigate effects of power cuts on learning

The June/July holiday period is usually a critical time, especially for matriculants who attend winter school and revision programmes.

CAPE TOWN - While schools are closed for the mid-year winter break, rolling power cuts continue to disrupt education.

These so-called “winter schools” aim to assist grade 12s who sit down to write their finals in October.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier: "Districts across the province have reported that load shedding is posing a serious challenge to the implementation of these programmes, from learners arriving late because of safety concerns to ICT and connectivity problems. The department is ensuring that the majority of our programmes can go ahead despite the disruption and frustration."