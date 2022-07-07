Salamina Mosese launches a children's book

Mosese will later this month debut her children's book 'Disaster at Gogo's Spaza' which will be released in all good book stores.

Actor Salamina Mosese adds her name to the list of celebrities that have launched children's books. On Wednesday, the mother of two took to social media to announce that she has officially added published author to her title.

Her children's book, _Disaster at Gogo's Spaza _will be released in book stores later this month.

She said that the book was inspired by her daughter Tumi, and her nieces and nephews.

"I wanted to write a book that captured the beauty of the relationships that children have with each other and of course with communities," said the 39-year-old.

She added that in crafting the character of gogo in the book, she was reminded of the heartwarming relationship she had with her late grandmother. "I know she is smiling from heaven because she always encouraged me to keep trying new things and this chapter of my life is a new thing."