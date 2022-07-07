SA wheelchair tennis ace Montjane starts Wimbledon campaign against Kamiji
The Limpopo-born athlete will face world number two, Yui Kamiji, and in the quads' event, Mzansi’s Donald Ramphadi will face world number four, David Wager, in his opening match.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s wheelchair tennis ace and the continent’s highest-ranked wheelchair tennis player, Kgothatso Montjane, will open her Wimbledon campaign on Thursday.
South Africas @KGmontjane1 will open her campaign against world no.2 Yui Kamiji when the wheelchair @Wimbledon Championships event gets underway on Thursday.Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) July 6, 2022
In the quads event, Mzansis Donald Ramphadi will face world no.4 David Wager in his opening match.#WheelchairTennis pic.twitter.com/KzMzbh8dt7
Montjane, was the first black African woman to play at Wimbledon when she first competed there in 2018.
The wheelchair tennis ace has had a steady season and is coming off an impressive display at Ronald Garros in France in June, where she made the semifinals of the singles and reached the final in the doubles with her partner, Yui Kamiji.
The world number four made it to the Wimbledon final in 2021 where she was beaten by top-ranked Diede De Groot of the Netherlands.
Montjane was also runner-up in the doubles final with Great Britain's masters world champion, Lucy Shuker.
Next Stop @WimbledonWheelchair Tennis (LTA) (@WChairTennisGB) June 26, 2022
After reaching their eighth successive doubles final together and back-to-back finals on grass, @lucy_shuker & @KGmontjane1 will look to do it all again in less than two weeks.#wheelchairtennis pic.twitter.com/MQ5UXbtUdj
The South African is an all-court specialist, being comfortable on grass, clay and hard courts.
She’s been able to reach the finals of the US Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
The para-athlete also reached the Australian Open doubles final this year, with Shuker, where they again lost to De Groot and Van Koot.
.@KGmontjane1 from South Africa is Africas most successful #tennis player. In 2018, she became the first black South African woman to compete and reach the final at #Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/DHKsnMy72PSolvay (@SolvayGroup) June 23, 2022