SA wheelchair tennis ace Montjane starts Wimbledon campaign against Kamiji

Donald Ramphadi JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s wheelchair tennis ace and the continent’s highest-ranked wheelchair tennis player, Kgothatso Montjane, will open her Wimbledon campaign on Thursday. The Limpopo-born athlete will go against world number two, Yui Kamiji, and in the quads event, Mzansi’s Donald Ramphadi will face world number four, David Wager, in his opening match. South Africas @KGmontjane1 will open her campaign against world no.2 Yui Kamiji when the wheelchair @Wimbledon Championships event gets underway on Thursday.



In the quads event, Mzansis Donald Ramphadi will face world no.4 David Wager in his opening match.#WheelchairTennis pic.twitter.com/KzMzbh8dt7 Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) July 6, 2022

Montjane, was the first black African woman to play at Wimbledon when she first competed there in 2018.

The wheelchair tennis ace has had a steady season and is coming off an impressive display at Ronald Garros in France in June, where she made the semifinals of the singles and reached the final in the doubles with her partner, Yui Kamiji.

The world number four made it to the Wimbledon final in 2021 where she was beaten by top-ranked Diede De Groot of the Netherlands.

Montjane was also runner-up in the doubles final with Great Britain's masters world champion, Lucy Shuker.

