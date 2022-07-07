Parliament confirms Gcaleka's correspondence about Mkhwebane’s appeal withdrawal

Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, in a letter to the Western Cape High Court, said that Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attorneys had not been authorised by her, as the acting Public Protector, to deliver the appeal application.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has confirmed receipt of correspondence from the acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, about the withdrawal of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s leave for appeal.

Mkhwebane has approached the Western Cape High Court to fight her suspension by the president and a parliamentary impeachment.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team on Monday delivered the leave to appeal her suspension and the parliamentary inquiry.

But Gcaleka moved to distance the office from Mkhwebane’s appeal, saying that this was not approved by her as the acting Public Protector.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that Parliament had taken note of Gcaleka’s intentions on the matter and would await any further directions from the court.

"Parliament confirms the receipt of the correspondence from the acting Public Protector advising it, along with other parties, to the matter currently before the Western Cape High Court that she intends to deliver a notice of withdrawal of the application by the suspended Public Protector for leave to appeal as well as the amended notice of motion," Mothapo said.

Gcaleka said that if Mkhwebane decided to take on the matter in her personal capacity, the Public Protector would abide by the court’s decision.