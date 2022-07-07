NW police probing case of murder after toddler's body found in shallow grave

Neo Tlhame disappeared in May this year while in the care of his grandparents.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a missing two-year-old was discovered in a shallow grave in Lichtenburg following a week-long search.

A missing person’s inquiry was opened after community members and the local police failed to locate him.

Police spokesperson Amanda Funani said that the toddler’s mother alerted police to the shallow grave near a river where the grim discovery was made.

"The grave was dug up and the decomposed body of Neo was identified with the clothes he was wearing on the day of his disappearance. The cause of death is still unknown and no one has been arrested. The provincial commissioner of the North West, Lieutenant-General Kwena, condemned the incident."