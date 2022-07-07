Mokonyane says she has no regrets over Bosasa relationship

Former Minister Nomvula Mokonyaneclaims there are even more ministers and politicians who received favours from the Watson family who owned Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite her relationship with corruption accused Bosasa, former minister Nomvula Mokonyane said that she regretted nothing about her association with the company.

She claims there are even more ministers and politicians who received favours from the Watson family, who owned Bosasa.

They're accused of using African National Congress (ANC) leaders in order to further their corrupt business interests.

Mokonyane insists that she knew nothing about how operations were conducted in spite of numerous media reports to this effect and special investigating unit findings against them.

She spoke to Eyewitness News’ Politricking with Tshidi Madia, discussing her thoughts on the commission of inquiry into state capture.

ALSO READ: 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia': Gordhan puts De Ruyter on pedestal - Mokonyane

She said that she was taking the findings on review.

When the commission of inquiry into state capture and Nomvula Mokonyane’s name comes up, one immediately thinks of an Aston Martin, whiskey, cold drinks and chicken pieces.

But she’s reacted strongly to claims that she sold out the country for a few pieces of frozen chicken.

"I get irritated because those were donations to deserving communities in this area," she said.

In a sit-down with the Eyewitness News politics podcast, Mokonyane defended her relationship with the Watson family, wishing that Gavin Watson was still alive to tell his side of the story.

Without mentioning names, she also suggested that several more ministers and ANC leaders had benefited from the controversial family.

Mokonyane also suggested that the testimony around her role in the corruption ring was purely political.

"To deal with a Nomvula, it does hurt, looking at what I sold for the freedom of this country and what I'm still doing for the freedom of this country," she said.

She’s insisted that there were several discrepancies with the commission’s report and said that she intended to challenge it in court.

LISTEN: Tshidi Madia in conversation with Nomvula Mokonyane: Gordhan has made De Ruyter untouchable