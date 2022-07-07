Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 July 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 6 July 2022 are:
Lotto: 11, 16, 26, 34, 38, 42 B: 52
Lotto Plus 1: 8, 16, 22, 27, 28, 29 B: 5
Lotto Plus 2: 7, 9, 12, 28, 41, 52 B: 11
