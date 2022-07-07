KZN police monitoring roads after trucks block N2 near Empangeni in protest

The latest disruptions follow similar protests in Mpumalanga on Wednesday, where eight people were arrested.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are monitoring parts of KwaZulu-Natal after trucks were used to blockade the N2 route near Empangeni and Richards Bay.

The disruptions are believed to be part of a protest over the increase in fuel prices.

Traffic has slowed down from the early hours of Thursday morning but KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Nqobile Qwala, said that the obstructing trucks had since been removed.

"This morning at 4am, trucks were used to blockade R34 as well as the N2 freeway in Empangeni in both directions. The road is now open and traffic is flowing."

