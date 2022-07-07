KZN Cogta Dept condemns murder of traditional leader Samson Buthelezi

Buthelezi, who was designated to oversee the community of Inquthu in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was murdered by unknown gunmen on Wednesday.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal's Cooperative Governance Department has condemned the killing of ibambabukhosi [regent] Samson Buthelezi and urged law enforcement agencies to make a swift arrest.



He is the third on the list of traditional leaders murdered this year alone in the province.



The Cooperative Governance Department said that it was shocked by Buthelezi’s brutal killing and wanted swift action from the law.

Buthelezi has been described as someone who served with diligence and commitment.

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that police must respond quickly.

"We, therefore, plead with our communities to come forward with information that will assist law enforcement agencies to apprehend the cowards that are responsible for this act," Hlomuka said.

Hlomuka said that community assistance would go a long way in finding the perpetrators.