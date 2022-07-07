Hunt on return to SuperSport: Looking forward to building a successful team

Hunt returns as head coach to the club where he enjoyed the most successful period of his career.

SuperSport United FC has appointed the experienced Gavin Hunt as their head coach on a two-year deal. He replaces Kaitano Tembo who was sacked by the club in April.



Hunt returns to the club where he enjoyed the most successful period of his career. In his six years at the Pretoria-based team, he won three consecutive league titles between 2008 and 2010, along with the Nedbank Cup in 2012.

Since leaving in 2013, he has experienced mixed fortunes at different clubs.

Hunt won the league and MTN 8 trophy in the 2016/17 season with Bidvest Wits, as well as the Telkom Knockout trophy in the following season. His time at the Clever Boys was cut short due to the sale of the club to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, now known as Marumo Gallants.

With four league titles to his name, Hunt is one of the most successful coaches in PSL history and Matsatsantsa hopes his habit of winning and giving opportunities to young players will stand them in good stead.