Hunt on return to SuperSport: Looking forward to building a successful team
Hunt returns as head coach to the club where he enjoyed the most successful period of his career.
SuperSport United FC has appointed the experienced Gavin Hunt as their head coach on a two-year deal. He replaces Kaitano Tembo who was sacked by the club in April.
Hunt returns to the club where he enjoyed the most successful period of his career. In his six years at the Pretoria-based team, he won three consecutive league titles between 2008 and 2010, along with the Nedbank Cup in 2012.
Since leaving in 2013, he has experienced mixed fortunes at different clubs.
Hunt won the league and MTN 8 trophy in the 2016/17 season with Bidvest Wits, as well as the Telkom Knockout trophy in the following season. His time at the Clever Boys was cut short due to the sale of the club to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, now known as Marumo Gallants.
With four league titles to his name, Hunt is one of the most successful coaches in PSL history and Matsatsantsa hopes his habit of winning and giving opportunities to young players will stand them in good stead.
SuperSport United FC is pleased to confirm the return of coach Gavin Hunt as head coach on a twoyear deal.#WelcomeHomeGavin#SpartansUnite pic.twitter.com/LFiTByhXoDSuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) July 7, 2022
"Gavin has a great history with our club and his coaching record speaks for itself with four PSL League titles and domestic cups to his name. We have some fantastic young talent in the club that will benefit from Gavin’s vast experience and coaching ability and we look forward to him blending our youth with the experienced players we already have and the couple of new players who will be joining us in the weeks ahead,” said SuperSport United CEO, Stanley Matthews.
Hunt admitted that Supersport was always close to his heart and the opportunity to build something was a major attraction to the job.
"I am really excited and looking forward to the challenge ahead, especially to work with the younger players at the club and build the team to ensure the club is successful and competitive in the PSL. I am looking forward to this challenge," said Hunt.
He has been tasked with rebuilding the club and has been assured new players in the transfer market, however, he may have to do it without current Bafana Bafana captain, Ronwen Williams who is likely to leave for greener pastures.