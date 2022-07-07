Holidaymakers warned of possible protests as they head to Kruger National Park

This follows reports that residents in Hazyview - which is just a few kilometres outside the park took to the streets on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Holidaymakers who are headed for the Kruger National Park, in Mpumalanga, are warned to plan their routes carefully amid renewed threats of protests in the area.

While police said there weren't aware of any disruptions, spokesperson for the South African National Parks Ike Phaahla has urged motorists and visitors to exercise caution.

Phaahla said the affected gates include Paul Kruger, Kobeni and Numbi Gates, while Crocodile Bridge and Malelane gates remained open.

He added that the park's management was keeping a close eye on the situation.

"We urge motorists to be vigilant and exercise caution. Management is keeping a close eye on the situation and will constantly keep tourists updated via our social media platforms."