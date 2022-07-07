Hillary Gardee murder trial: Defence argue against broadcasting the proceedings

The case returned to the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Thursday but was postponed to 22 July for a bail hearing for accused number one.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been another set back in the trial of the murder case against three men believed to be behind the killing of Hillary Gardee.

Sipho Mkhatshwa accompanied by his co-accused Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama, returned to the dock on Thursday.

It was a long day of waiting for the accused to arrive in court following delays suspected to be linked to the ongoing protests by truck and taxi drivers over fuel price hikes in Mbombela.

When court finally resumed, a back-and-forth argument ensued between the State and defence on whether the proceedings should be broadcast.

Legal representatives of the trio opposed an application brought by the Gardee family to have the case streamed and Magistrate Eddie Hall ruled in favour of this.

The defence also told the court that they wished to present a contempt of court application against the State because they did not comply with an order to have photos taken of the accused in prison.

The three men had indicated they were attacked in the cells, this saw the magistrate presiding over the matter last month request they see a doctor and a medical report be presented to court on 22 July.

The trio remains behind bars.